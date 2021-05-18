Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post sales of $258.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.08 million and the lowest is $255.57 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.