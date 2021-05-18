Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

