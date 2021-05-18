Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $333.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $339.80 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.