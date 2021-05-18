Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.28. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

