Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,311,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

