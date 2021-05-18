Analysts Offer Predictions for Noodles & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

