Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hasbro (HAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently:

5/5/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

