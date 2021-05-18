Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) recently:

5/14/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

4/27/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00.

4/21/2021 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

4/16/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. 676,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

