Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML):

5/11/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ML stock opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.82.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

