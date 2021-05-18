Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently:

5/17/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

5/10/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HUBG stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 536,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

