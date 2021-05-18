Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NEXT (NXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NEXT (LON: NXT) recently:

5/14/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – NEXT had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2021 – NEXT had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

4/8/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on the stock.

LON:NXT traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,142 ($106.38). The company had a trading volume of 155,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,048.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,458.17. NEXT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

