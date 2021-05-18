Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/4/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/1/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/30/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/24/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/14/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

