Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Waters (NYSE: WAT) recently:

5/12/2021 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WAT opened at $308.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.45.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

