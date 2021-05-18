Analyzing PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quest Resource and PROG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.92%. PROG has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than PROG.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and PROG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $98.98 million 0.65 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A PROG $3.95 billion 0.94 $31.47 million $3.89 14.12

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.01% 1.76% 1.36% PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Summary

PROG beats Quest Resource on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company also offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it also provides landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

