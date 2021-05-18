Analyzing Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stamps.com and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 5.69 $59.23 million $3.33 53.34 Fiverr International $107.07 million 49.19 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -143.99

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 21.40% 21.50% 16.08% Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fiverr International 1 2 7 0 2.60

Stamps.com presently has a consensus price target of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.38%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $226.09, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Media Mail, Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and others. The company's USPS mailing solutions enable customers to print electronic postage on labels, envelopes, postcards, paper, and customs forms using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions; consolidation services; back-end integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end users; and branded insurance for packages. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

