Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $4.90

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00012198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $308.58 million and $6.25 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.01153622 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,996,105 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

