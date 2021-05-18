Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.78

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADRZY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

