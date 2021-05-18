Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 348,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

