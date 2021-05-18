Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Tony O’Neill Buys 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Tony O’Neill bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,235 ($42.27) per share, for a total transaction of £161.75 ($211.33).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,332.50 ($43.54) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,677.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,511.68 ($19.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.