Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Tony O’Neill Buys 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Tony O’Neill bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,235 ($42.27) per share, for a total transaction of £161.75 ($211.33).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,332.50 ($43.54) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,677.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,511.68 ($19.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.63%.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
