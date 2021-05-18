ankrETH (aEth) Market Cap Hits $94.57 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. ankrETH has a market cap of $94.57 million and $67,728.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 18% against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,224.23 or 0.07397540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.33 or 0.01489803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063931 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

