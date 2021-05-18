Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

