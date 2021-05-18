Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

AOZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Aozora Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.