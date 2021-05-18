APIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $417,722.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $417,722.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

