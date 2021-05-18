Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,600,138. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

