Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

