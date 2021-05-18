Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.
AMEH opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $35.59.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
