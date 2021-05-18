Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

AMEH opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

