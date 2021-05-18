Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 248,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $246,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

