Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.