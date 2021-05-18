Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Apple by 271.5% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 366,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,708,000 after acquiring an additional 579,429 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 473,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 43.1% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

