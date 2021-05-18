Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

