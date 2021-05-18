AppLovin Co.’s (NYSE:APP) Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 25th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

AppLovin stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

