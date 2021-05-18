Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $127.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.77.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.