ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CFO David R. Cobb Sells 14,292 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ArcBest stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. 181,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,026. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ArcBest by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

