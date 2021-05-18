Arcblock (ABT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.67 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

