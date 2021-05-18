Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $602,250.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.
