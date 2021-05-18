Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $602,250.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.