Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last quarter.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

