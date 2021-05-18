Arepacoin Trading Down 1.8% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 99% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $80,939.54 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,159,685 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

