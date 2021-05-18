Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.06 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $14.06 million and $8.28 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00387334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00231644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01398196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,726,231 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

