Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Position Decreased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.21% of Argan worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Argan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Argan by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Argan by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

