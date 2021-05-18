argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $324.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.19.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.66. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,370. argenx has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average of $295.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

