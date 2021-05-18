Argon (ARGON) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 48% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $400,182.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00231961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.29 or 0.01357232 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046624 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.