Argus Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

