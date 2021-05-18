Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Cap of $49.60 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $49.60 million and $15,349.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00231961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.29 or 0.01357232 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

