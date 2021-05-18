Arionum (ARO) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $95,291.81 and $17.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,859.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.68 or 0.07762351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.64 or 0.02502813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00678004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00203281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00777916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00671712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00581447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.