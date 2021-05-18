Arlo Technologies (ARLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO):

5/17/2021 – Arlo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Arlo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,876. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $514.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

