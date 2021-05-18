Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,860. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

