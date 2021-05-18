Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $260.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $272.30 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of AWI opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

