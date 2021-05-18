Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 50.5% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 77% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $518,324.62 and approximately $6,469.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.12 or 0.07762726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.41 or 0.02496252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00673966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00202337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.00774526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.78 or 0.00670400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.00574032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,330,976 coins and its circulating supply is 9,286,432 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

