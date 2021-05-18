Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

APAM opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

