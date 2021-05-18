Arweave 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.58 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $20.95 or 0.00052165 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $699.53 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

